FSTC receives DGCA certification for its brand new ATR72-600 simulator

FSTC has become the first ATO in the region to induct a Level-D Full Flight ATR72-600 simulator, with DGCA giving certification to its brand new ATR72-600 simulator.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:41 IST
FSTC receives DGCA certification for brand new ATR72-600 simulator. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): FSTC has become the first ATO in the region to induct a Level-D Full Flight ATR72-600 simulator, with DGCA giving certification to its brand new ATR72-600 simulator. The FFS simulator has an electric-pneumatic motion system allowing for silent operation and reduced power consumption, and a front projection collimated 200°x40° FOV visual display system.

The simulator has been installed at FSTC's newly built Hyderabad facility and is ready for training effective immediately. IndiGo has become the first official customer and have already started using the new device to train their ATR72-600 pilots. "With the addition of this simulator we are one step closer to our vision to be Asia's leading ATO with a positive outlook on the market for training pilots both locally here in India as well as in the region," said Capt Sanjay Mandavia, Founder and CEO of FSTC.

