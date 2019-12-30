Left Menu
Development News Edition

After lean Christmas, Goa tourism scene looks up for New Year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:01 IST
After lean Christmas, Goa tourism scene looks up for New Year

With beaches and party spots in Goa teeming with visitors ahead of the New Year, the local tourism industry is now hoping to cover up the losses it had suffered in lacklustre Christmas season. In Goa, all-night New Year parties along the 105-km shoreline start from the evening a few hours earlier and continue till morning the next day or sometimes even till January 2.

Lanes leading to beaches villages in North Goa, like Calangute, Candolim, Sinquerim, Baga and Keri, Morjim are the main party arenas with crowds thronging in their thousands. Industry body Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Savio Messias told PTI the New Year season has so far been "not so bad, not so good".

"Hotel occupancy is satisfactory at 80 per cent, with some establishments touching 95-100 per cent mark. However, the mid-segment and luxury hotels are not making much," said Messias. Shack Owners' Welfare Society president Cruz Cardoso claimed tourists are flocking to the beaches, with a sizable number being that of Russians and Britons.

"This is peak season in Goa and we are sure it will help revive tourism in the state to a certain extent. The crowd is less compared to last year but it will compensate for the lull during Christmas this year," said Cardoso. Calangute hotelier Inacio Pereira also expressed hope that this year too the state will see heavy tourist footfalls and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads.

"People start coming in a little early so that they get time to prepare for New Year," Pereira said. Goa, among the country's top tourism magnets, has a population of 15 lakh, of which some 27 per cent is Christian, many of them celebrating New Year by attending Mass that begins at 11pm on December 31 and culminates at 1am on January 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on M...

Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season 6-1...

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...

Jets' Gase dodges ringing endorsement of Bell

Adam Gase offered few glowing words on LeVeon Bells first season with the New York Jets. Gase and Bell were reportedly engaged in a feud over his limited use for much of the 2019 season, the first in New York for Gase as head coach and Bell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019