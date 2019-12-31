Thermax wins Rs 431 crore order for two FGD systems in Jharkhand

Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Ltd said on Tuesday it has concluded an order of Rs 431 crore from a public-private joint venture power company to set up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The customer will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each at its plant to limit sulphur oxides emissions in line with revised regulations of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The commissioning of the project is scheduled for over 30 months. "The environment business has had a good run in terms of order intake, and I am happy that we have concluded the year on a high note with this inclusion," said Managing Director and CEO M S Unnikrishnan.

"It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months," he said in a statement. Thermax Ltd offers integrated solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and southeast Asia. (ANI)

