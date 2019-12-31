Cottonseed oil cake futures down on weak cues

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 23 to Rs 2,172 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend in spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January fell by Rs 23, or 1.05 percent, to Rs 2,172 per quintal with an open interest of 53,870 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in February went down by Rs 26, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 2,193 per quintal in 48,520 lots.

