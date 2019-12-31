Following article has been written by Mr Ayush Goyal, Founder & CEO, ExpertRight.com

New Delhi, December 31st, 2019: Self-employment opportunities have widened so well that a vast population today prefers freelancing rather than confining themselves to the rigid office regimes. Multiple research state that over 20% of the people in India do freelancing to make their living. Freelancing, in the past decade, has risen opportunities in various sectors where individuals gain knowledge and expertise and further help as specialists to different corporate companies. Likewise, the economy of corporate companies has seen a rising demand for freelancers, for they tend to be much cheaper and better in quality than the in-house resources. Here are a few top sectors that provide freelancing options in the economy:

Content Writing

Writing in English or any language, maybe a cup of tea for anyone. However, when it comes to professional writing and presentation of the story as you want it to be, expert freelancing content writers are in huge demand. While every business, big or small, needs content, the field of content writing has attracted a large number of content creators. These include writers for websites, writers for white papers, emails, etc. SEO and other digital marketing requirements of business again attract freelancing content writers for blogs and other content marketing requirements. Content writing is a field where one will find full-time writers as well as part-time freelancing writers who look forward to making extra money for their livelihood.

Digital marketers

Digital marketing freelancers are most popular among start-ups who look forward to building their visibility in the market. With a new innovative reason that they bring out in the market, these companies hire digital marketers to help them create their visibility on search engines, social media and every possible platform. Since there persists a huge cost of training for digital marketing in-house, companies prefer hiring professionals and saving on their expenses.

Financial advisors

These are another set of freelancing professionals who help individuals, as well as companies, manage their finances. With a massive experience of serving a variety of clients undergoing different types of problems, the freelance financial advisors are most preferred by the people and the companies than an in-house team.

Data analytics professionals

Data analytics is another active sector that is seeing a growing number of freelance professionals. With extensively updated data for various industries, data analytics professionals help the start-ups gain insights into the market as well as help large companies keep up with their business.

Web developers

Web development professionals are another set of freelancers high in demand today. With a large percentage of the market operating online, web developers are in a high demand today among the new companies. Likewise, the dynamic web environment brings out a huge demand for developers in the IT sector to keep up with IT.

Education and training

Large corporates invite trainers to deliver interactive sessions for their employees on different topics that may help in their careers. For example, corporates call out of trainers for sessions like stress management, management of relationships, etc., to keep up with the well-being of the work environment of employees. Education and training, for it is growing so vast, requires trainers who can deliver the new updates to the public. Another educational sector for freelancers is online coaching platforms. With several websites up on the internet that work as a platform for students to take coaching online, freelancing educators can register and deliver their knowledge over their platforms. And therefore, freelancing education specialists and trainers are in huge demand.

Creative design

One of the most popular areas where companies hire creative designers is for presentations. Working on tools like Adobe Photoshop and building any visuals required by the companies also attract freelancing creative designers. It is one of the popular budding career options in freelancing economy today.

Final Words

With a huge population moving towards or adding on to freelancing along with their regular jobs, the freelancing opportunities in various sectors are massively growing. The realization among companies for cost-cutting and deliveries of better-quality services has led the freelancing career to be a promising one. Likewise, the dynamic minds of the millennials today also go in hand with the needs of freelancing for sticking to a particular thing is no more a trend. Helping the freelancing economy grow, there are multiple platforms online too that support freelancers in meeting clients and getting leads. You would want to think of starting on a freelancing option yourself too!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.