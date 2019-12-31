Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks set to outperform Wall St in 2019 as markets shake tariff jitters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:53 IST
China stocks set to outperform Wall St in 2019 as markets shake tariff jitters
Image Credit: Pexels

China's stock market has clawed its way from the bottom of the major global index rankings toward the top this year, with a 36% jump in the main blue chip index set to trump the roaring rally in its Wall Street counterparts. Investors have largely shrugged off the economic damage caused by the Sino-U.S. trade war and are chasing consumer and technology stocks, encouraged by Beijing's stimulus and capital market reforms.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index ended the last session of 2019 at an eight-month closing high of 4,096.58 points, up 36.1% from the start of the year. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 22.3% this year, closing the day at 3,050.12 points. The S&P 500 has gained 28.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 22.01%.

"At the end of 2018, investors were dumping stocks amid fears of an unprecedented trade war. Today, investors are more composed, knowing all the cards Washington has, and more confident of the Chinese government's countermeasures," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at Shanghai-based Shanshan Finance. But Wu cautioned there are already signs of overheating in some sectors, such as consumer and tech, predicting volatility in 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump formally launched a tariff war with China in 2018, leaving its stocks down 25% that year, the worst performance among major markets. But China's CSI300 rebounded 28.6% in the first quarter of 2019, as investors pounced onto battered shares while Washington and Beijing moved toward a ceasefire.

That rally stalled in early May after trade talks hit a wall, with Chinese stocks fluctuating in a relatively narrow range amid on-and-off trade negotiations. The market resumed its climb this month, gaining more than 6%, as both sides agreed on an interim trade deal.

Although China's economy has grown at its weakest pace in three decades this year, investors were encouraged by Beijing's stimulus measures, market reforms, and foreign inflows. "The sharp correction in 2018 pushed valuations of China stocks to record lows, prompting a recovery in 2019, as Beijing rolled out supportive measures to boost the economy," said Zhou Longgang, an analyst with Huachuang Securities.

China suspended a deleveraging campaign that spooked investors in 2018, and started easing monetary policy moderately. Beijing also stepped up fiscal spending on infrastructure. The stock market also benefited from a slew of measures to reform China's stock market, including the launch of the Nasdaq-style STAR Market in Shanghai, and the inclusion of China A-shares into global benchmarks by index publishers such as MSCI and FTSE Russell.

By the end of September, foreign investors held a record 1.77 trillion yuan ($253.14 billion) in Chinese equities, up nearly 40% in a year, the latest data from the People's Bank of China showed. "China's market reforms have boosted market confidence," said Yang Tingwu, vice general manager of hedge fund house Tongheng Investment.

But performance has diverged sharply. Tech shares surged over 60% as Beijing vowed to boost technology self-reliance, while an index tracking consumer staple stocks jumped about 80% on government stimulus measures.

In contrast, cyclical sectors including resources and energy underperformed the broader market. Also lagging the wider China rally was Hong Kong's stock benchmark Hang Seng, which rose 9.1% in 2019, hurt by the city's ongoing protests. The index fell 0.5% to 28,189.75 points on Tuesday in a half-day trading session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 14-Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldnt be held hostage by a rigged system, raising questions about how one of the worlds most-recognized executives slipped out of Japan months before his trial.Ghosns...

UPDATE 2-Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20 of Vivendis Universal Music Group UMG in a deal that values the worlds largest music label at 30 billion euros 34 billion and increases the Chinese companys clout on the global market. Fren...

Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.Unfortunately, nine people have died ...

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

Hours before demitting office as the Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the force is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China. Gen Rawat had assumed charge as the 27th Chief o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019