Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as investors lock in gains from 2019 rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as investors lock in gains from 2019 rally
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday, in their last trading day of the decade as investors locked in profits after a buoyant year of gains, driven in recent weeks by hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.

European equity markets were expected to follow suit after losses on Wall Street Monday. FTSE futures were down 0.37% at 7,508. But U.S. stock futures showed some optimism ahead of Wall Street's final session of the year, with S&P 500 e-minis up 0.12% at 3,227.3.

At about 0620 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.46% lower, set for its weakest performance since Dec. 4. For the month, the index is still up 5.6%. The index has gained nearly 16% this year, a sharp turnaround from a 16.2% drop last year but lagging a 23.8% year-to-date gain in MSCI's global share index. The Asian index gained 33.5% in 2017, about the same as its total rise over the previous decade.

Australian shares ended their best year since 2009 1.78% lower, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished down 0.46% in a half-day session. "We are seeing some profit-taking into year-end," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney, adding that progress on resolving the 17-month-long U.S.-China trade war remained a positive factor for investors into the new year.

The White House's trade adviser on Monday said the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, but said confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative. "We think that the global growth situation is improving, we're seeing better industrial profits in China ... green shoots in the manufacturing sector on the back of an improvement in the trade situation is a key catalyst going forward," he said.

While easing trade concerns and lifting uncertainty around Britain's exit from the European Union have helped reduce some near-term market uncertainty, investors remain worried about a recession, seen as inevitable in the new decade. Positive Chinese manufacturing data, which showed factory activity expanding for a second straight month in December, nudged China's blue-chip CSI300 index 0.3% higher, extending the more-than-33% gain seen this year.

China's gains built on Monday's rally, which was driven by a combination of strong retail sales growth and hopes that a new benchmark for floating-rate loans could lower borrowing costs. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

The falls in Asia came after profit taking pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.64% to 28,462.14, the S&P 500 0.58% lower to 3,221.29 and the Nasdaq Composite off 0.67% to 8,945.99. U.S. Treasury futures inched lower, reflecting an implied yield of 1.81%. That followed a rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Monday that pushed the U.S. two-year, 10-year yield curve to its steepest in 14 months.

The dollar continued to weaken against the yen for a third straight session, dropping 0.20% to 108.65 and hitting its lowest level since Dec. 12. The euro strengthened 0.06% to buy $1.1204. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was 0.05% lower at 96.692.

U.S. crude dipped 0.13% to $61.60 a barrel and Brent crude edged down to $66.65 per barrel. The global benchmark remains up 23.8% for the year. Gold continued its rally on a weakening dollar. On the spot market, the precious metal was changing hands at $1,523.14 per ounce, up 0.53%. Gold prices have risen 18.7% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 14-Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldnt be held hostage by a rigged system, raising questions about how one of the worlds most-recognized executives slipped out of Japan months before his trial.Ghosns...

UPDATE 2-Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20 of Vivendis Universal Music Group UMG in a deal that values the worlds largest music label at 30 billion euros 34 billion and increases the Chinese companys clout on the global market. Fren...

Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident

At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.Unfortunately, nine people have died ...

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

Hours before demitting office as the Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the force is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China. Gen Rawat had assumed charge as the 27th Chief o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019