Niraamaya Wellness Retreats Expand its Luxury Footprints to Goa Launches its First Private Residence

Image Credit: PR Newswire

Niraamaya Wellness Retreats presents its first Private Residences – a place of incomparable beauty, peaceful relaxation and healing wellness. Nestled on the southern coast of Goa overlooking the ivory sands of Benaulim beach, the luxury residences promise the seclusion of a private home, distinctive hospitality, exclusivity and uninterrupted ocean vistas ensconced against a lush tropical backdrop.

The private residences are interspersed amid breezy coconut palms that look out over the sea and the surrounding greenery. The laterite stone and gabled Mangalore-tiled roof lend a unique character and charm while the hand-picked art in the rooms enhances the sense of the region. Each Niraamaya Residence has a dedicated chef and housekeeper. All facilities are available at one's fingertips, so that visitors have their needs met - from their very own butler to their personal fitness consultant and yoga instructor to spa therapist. Indulge in the long walks on the secluded beach with mesmerizing views and a scintillating atmosphere. Visitors can submerge in the expanse of the backwaters of the Arabian Sea in our Luxury Yacht - Foxy Lady. The charter is tailored to one's needs which the professional crew provides. It is primarily aimed to enhance the ultimate comfort and personal indulgence.

The residence features luxury and comfort that introduces tranquility and warmth. The 5-bedroom residences are spread across 3 acres of land with 3 different units.

The Premium Pool Villa spread over 5000 sq. ft. opens out to one's very own private plunge pool and a sun-drenched deck; with serene water bodies and a lush vertical garden at the entrance. It features 2 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a luxurious living room, dining room, bar, and a basement kitchen. The laterite stone and gabled Mangalore-tiled roof lend a unique character and charm while the hand-picked art in the rooms references the region.

The Beach Villa architecture and décor coalesces Indo-Portuguese and colonial influences to create a delightful fusion. The villa offers verdant views of the Arabian Sea and opens onto lush green gardens. The villa encompasses two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and is spread over 2500 sq. ft.

The one-bedroom seaside cottage is the perfect setting for a romantic escape and is perched just meters away from the water. It features a one-bedroom with a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and is spread over 600 sq. ft.

In keeping with the Goan spirit, Niraamaya Private Residences have an elaborate menu, painstakingly designed by Chef Francis, who concocts different flavours and ingredients to create unique dishes. The menu is dominated by the famous delicacies of Goa – Chicken Cafreal, Chicken Xacuti and a host of pork dishes.

The signature experiences of Niraamaya are a part of this property too, ranging from walking meditation to fishing expeditions, planting of saplings to leave behind a trail of memories, yoga on the beach and a cruise ride on the luxury yacht Foxy Lady. The residences also house the award-winning Niraamaya Spa, with all its wellness offerings including international and traditional Ayurvedic therapies, yoga and meditation.

At Niraamaya Private Residences Goa, you will experience the bucolic Goa, with its pristine beaches, and its culinary and architectural heritage.

