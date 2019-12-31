Left Menu
Piyuus Jaiswal honoured with Global Peace Excellence Humanitarian & Global Bihar Excellence Awards 2019

Piyuus Jaiswal was awarded the Global Bihar Excellence Award 2019. This award was presented by Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Shri Awardee Dr CP Thakur and Bihar Women Commission president Dilmani Devi in Patna to promote women empowerment.

Piyuus Jaiswal. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Dec 31 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): Piyuus Jaiswal was awarded the Global Bihar Excellence Award 2019. This award was presented by Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Shri Awardee Dr CP Thakur and Bihar Women Commission president Dilmani Devi in Patna to promote women empowerment. The award was given to recognise and felicitated Piyuus Jaiswal's contribution towards social welfare, women empowerment and introducing new talent in the field of arts and culture.

Piyuus Jaiswal was recently awarded the humanitarian award with the Global Peace Excellence Humanitarian Award 2019 on the occasion of International Human Day He has also been awarded the Page 3 Award in Mumbai last year.

Piyuus Jaiswal has been working on women empowerment and new talent for the last four years. He has provided a platform to many Women and new talent who have proved their mettle in their respective fields and created a name for themselves. Piyuus Jaiswal strongly believes that the mission of our PM Narendra Modi should be carried on by each one of us and women empowerment should be one of the priorities of our society. He believes that women have a lot of potentials in them and with the right guidance and platform they can do wonders.

In Piyuus Jaiswal's words - Everyone has, talent, just the right platform is all we need to showcase it. He is also actively involved in a lot of social causes and is associated with various NGOs.

Recently Piyuus Jaiswal organised the Indian Achiever's Award in Surat. The award ceremony was one where known celebrities from the field of fashion and films graced the occasion. Known names like Malaika Arora, Ahana Kumra, Ajay Jaiswal, Vikas Shetty, Santosh Shukla, Supriya Aiman, Dara Singh Khurana, Sapna Sikarwar, Varsha Tripathi, Aditi Govitrikar, Nishita Rajput and Sakshi Maggo were some of the awardees of the event.

This award function did create a lot of news in India and especially in Bollywood circles. This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

