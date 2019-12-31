Left Menu
1300 foreign buyers to participate in IndusFood show at Greater Noida: TPCI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:12 IST
About 1,300 foreign buyers from 80 countries and 700 domestic suppliers will participate in a three-day food and beverages sourcing show at Greater Noida near here starting from January 8. The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said that the IndusFood 2020 will be inaugurated by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.

"The show has grown to 700 suppliers in the third edition with 1300 foreign buyers. Global top sourcing giants such as Walmart, LULU, Carrefour, Lotte Plaza Market, Nesto, and Mustafa would be participating," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in statement. He said that India's agri production share in the global market ranges from 30 per cent up to 75 per cent.

"It is also the step in establishing the last mile connectivity to boost farm and agri income by linking it with global buyers," he added. He added that the platform can help in changing the landscape of Indian food processing sector by integrating ultra-modern food processing technologies with applications based on big data computing, blockchain , and machine learning.

Business delegations from Denmark, China, Turkey, Korea, Afghanistan and other countries will participate in the IndusFood 2020.

