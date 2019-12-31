Left Menu
Gold rises Rs 256 on strong global trends, increased buying

  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:34 IST
Gold in the national capital jumped Rs 256 to Rs 39,985 per 10 gram on Tuesday following strong global trends and increased buying, according to HDFC Securities. The price of the precious metal had closed at Rs 39,729 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi traded higher by Rs 256 with strong global prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. Silver prices also climbed Rs 494 to Rs 48,313 per kg compared to its previous close of Rs 47,819 per kg.

International trends showed strength, with gold trading higher at USD 1,524.30 per ounce and silver at USD 18.10 per ounce.

