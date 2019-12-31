Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irdai slaps Rs 2.18 cr fine on Hero Insurance Broking for violating norms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:45 IST
Irdai slaps Rs 2.18 cr fine on Hero Insurance Broking for violating norms

Insurance regulator Irdai has slapped a fine of Rs 2.18 crore on Hero Insurance Broking India for violating norms on motor insurance service providers, forcing customers to buy policies from their panel and discriminating policyholders, among others. Irdai said it received complaints from policyholders that some of the motor insurance service providers (MISPs) sponsored by insurers, and insurance intermediaries were forcing customers to buy motor insurance policies of the insurers who are on their panel.

In its order against Hero Insurance Broking India Ltd (HIBIL), Irdai said it received complaints from some general insurance agents association of the apparent conflict of interest in the role of MISPs in selling insurance policies and servicing and repairing motor vehicles under the insurance policies sold by it, high claims ratio under the MISP channel, extra payments made to MISP by insurers, and disparity of treatment to agents, among others. "The Authority also received complaints from insurers that insurance intermediaries have created panel of insurers which is in violation of Guidelines on Motor lnsurance Service Providers," the regulator said in an order.

Irdai, in its order, clarified that neither the insurance broker nor the MISP can create such a panel of insurers for selling motor insurance policies. It also added that no MISP or the insurance intermediary can enter into an agreement with an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) which has an influence or bearing on the sale of motor insurance policies. The levy of penalties on the insurance broker has come after off-site inspection and giving the broker chance for personal hearing.

"Based on above decisions in charge... Hero Insurance Broking India Pvt Ltd., is hereby directed to pay a penalty of Rs 2,18,00,000," the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in its order. Hero Insurance Broking is one of the biggest insurance brokers covering 2-wheeler in the country and, therefore, is a leader in this field, Irdai observed.

"This places tremendous responsibility on HIBIL as it is held as the torch bearer of the broking profession. ln light of such expectations, HIBIL was expected to act diligently and with utmost care and responsibility. Unfortunately, HIBIL failed in complying with the MISP guidelines which had been created to protect the interest of the policyholders and other stakeholders," Irdai said. It further asked the broker to dismantle the panel of insurers and empanel all insurers on its platform, redesign current system of seeking customer consent for purchasing insurance policy so that the customer can exercise choice of selecting the insurer, among others, and asked it to submit a report to Irdai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwals mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday. The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone t...

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the worlds greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earths biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot ...

No ministry for Praniti, Cong man pens protest letter in blood

The non-inclusion of three-time Congress MLA Praniti Shinde in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra has irked party workers in Solapur, with one functionary writing a protest letter in blood and another tendering her resigna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019