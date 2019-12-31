Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints S Sundar as interim MD & CEO

Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed S Sundar as its interim managing director & CEO. Sundar was the bank's chief financial officer who resigned on Tuesday.

"The board of directors of the bank at their meeting held on December 31, 2019, have co-opted S Sundar as additional director of the bank and also appointed him as interim managing director & CEO (whole-time director) of the bank with effect from January 1, 2020, to April 30, 2020, or till regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier," the banks said in a regulatory filing. Sundar has over 41 years of work experience in various banks.

