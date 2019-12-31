Left Menu
Development News Edition

Predatory airfare pricing going on, airlines will shut down if it continues: Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:30 IST
Predatory airfare pricing going on, airlines will shut down if it continues: Puri
Asked if the trend of predatory pricing has come down after regular discussion with the airlines, he replied, "Oh yes, absolutely." Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of Indian airline companies reporting huge losses in the second quarter of 2019-20, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that "some predatory pricing is taking place" in airfares and the government is concerned that if this continues, more airlines will shut down. He, however, ruled out any government plan to regulate fares.

"The interesting thing that we have observed is that on Delhi-Mumbai route 20 years ago the average fare was of Rs 5,100. Today, the average fare is Rs 4,600. Some predatory pricing is taking place. It means people are selling tickets below their cost," Puri told reporters. "One of our concerns is that if there is predatory pricing, then the airlines will stop functioning. This is not Air India's problem only. Jet Airways got shut down. Before that, it was Kingfisher airline," he said.

IndiGo and SpiceJet, India's two biggest airlines, reported Rs 1,062 crore and Rs 463 crore loss respectively in the second quarter of 2019-20. Other airlines have also reported losses in Q2 of this financial year. When asked if the minister thinks that predatory pricing is the reason for ill-health of the airlines, the minister replied, "No, there are many reasons... predatory pricing is one of the factors. But the profitability of an airline is dependent on a number of things."

Asked if the trend of predatory pricing has come down after regular discussion with the airlines, he replied, "Oh yes, absolutely." "It is a constant battle. An ideal situation from an airline's point of view is that they grow and they are also able to charge more fares. What fares they charge is their business. Our advice to them is to charge realistic fares," he added.

"It should not be too high. And it is not in your business interests if you are imposing predatory fares," he said. When asked if the government is planning to regulate fares, the minister replied in the negative.

"No regulation. It has to be done within the deregulation system... If I put a cap on the fare, the airline will start charging that cap only... that cap will become the normal fare," the minister said. "So, within a deregulated structure, we have to bring about an equilibrium," he noted.

"Government, periodically, at my level or at secretary's level, we sit down with the main aircraft operators and tell them it is in your interest not to allow such practices which undermine the civil aviation sector," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for mercy killing Amaravati, Dec 31 PTI Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the Y S...

Anti-CAA protesters face impromptu disruptions at PVR Saket

A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Years eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019