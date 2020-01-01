Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches lower as year-end record rally cools off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 00:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 00:43 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches lower as year-end record rally cools off
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell slightly, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday as investors took profits from a year-end rally powered by trade optimism and an improving global outlook, which put the benchmark index on track for its biggest annual percentage gain since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell slightly, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. Wall Street's major indexes largely shrugged off President Donald Trump's statement on Twitter that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

U.S. stock valuations already reflect a finalized agreement, which has long been expected by investors, analysts said. Other developments, including violent protests outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and an underwhelming U.S. consumer confidence index reading for December, also helped to impede U.S. stocks, said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

"There's really no incentive to do any more buying at this point in the year," he said. "All the good news really is priced in." Trading volume is also expected to be lower than usual for Tuesday's session. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day.

Even as its year-end rally fizzled out, the S&P 500 was still on track for its biggest percentage gain in December since 2010 and its greatest annual percentage gain since 2013. In addition to a trade truce between Washington and Beijing, relatively loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and largely upbeat U.S. economic indicators have fueled a sharp climb in U.S. stocks this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.48 points, or 0.14%, to 28,422.66, the S&P 500 lost 1.82 points, or 0.06%, to 3,219.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.13 points, or 0.09%, to 8,954.13. Among the S&P 500's 11 major sectors, only materials, energy and real estate posted gains.

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group rose 1.0% after a consortium led by the China-based company agreed to buy a stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.70-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 20 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges protection of embassy in call with Iraqi PM

Washington, Jan 1 AFP US President Donald Trump has spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and stressed the need to protect Americans and US facilities in Iraq, the White House said.The call came on Tuesday after hundreds of pro-...

Giants C Halapio undergoes Achilles surgery

New York Giants center Jon Halapio underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Halapio suffered the injury during Sundays season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I...

Iran blasts 'audacity' of US to blame it for Iraq violence

Tehran has hit out at the audacity of Washington to blame it for violent anti-US demonstrations in Iraq, warning the United States to review its policies in the region. The surprising audacity of American officials is so much that after kil...

Trump spoke with Iraqi PM, urged protection of embassy: White House

Trump spoke with Iraqi PM, urged protection of the embassy White House. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019