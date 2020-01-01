Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 12:38 IST
ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19
Image Credit: ANI

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 percent and that of non-subsidized cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), used to power aeroplanes, was raised by Rs 1,637.25 per kilolitre, or 2.6 percent, to Rs 64,323.76 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight monthly increase in rates warranted due to firming up of prices in the international market. In India, which is dependent on imports to meet 84 percent of its oil needs, prices of domestic fuels are at par with benchmark international prices.

ATF price was on December 1 increased by a marginal Rs 13.88 per kl. The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019.

The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector. Despite the increase, at Rs 64.32 per liter ATF costs less than petrol and diesel. A liter of petrol in the national capital comes for Rs 75.14 while diesel is priced at Rs 67.96 a liter.

Simultaneously, oil companies also raised the price of non-subsidized LPG to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously. This is the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidized cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months.

Non-subsidized LPG is the gas that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidized rates of Rs 495.86. LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS) was increased by 26 paise to Rs 35.58 per litre in Mumbai. This is in accordance with the 2016 decision to raise rates by 25 paise a litre every month till subsidy on the fuel is eliminated.

Delhi has been declared kerosene-free and no PDS kerosene is sold in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ONGC gets cracking at Panna-Mukta field; cost-saving measures reap dividends

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta whose control it regained after two and half decades and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shippi...

French hardline union calls for more strikes to counter Macron's pension reform

French hardline union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France this month after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said...

Maha: Farmers seek insurance cover for betel leaf cultivation

Distressed betel leaf farmers in Maharashtra have demanded crop insurance cover, claiming its cultivation has almost stopped due to significant financial risk. An official in the agriculture department on Wednesday admitted there was a decl...

'Rise of Skywalker' scribe defends film over giving less space to Kelly Marie Tran's character

Writer Chris Terrio, who wrote Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker with director JJ Abrams, has defended the film that has been facing criticism for sidelining actor Kelly Marie Trans character Rose Tico. The movie, which opened worldwide on De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020