Left Menu
Development News Edition

Park Hotels files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 13:47 IST
Park Hotels files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO
Image Credit: ANI

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 600 crore.

The amount to be raised through OFS comprises up to Rs 125.4 crore by promoter selling shareholder, up to Rs 354.9 crore by Apeejay Pvt Ltd, up to Rs 84.7 crore by Apeejay House Pvt Ltd and Rs 34.9 crore by investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed and for general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and JM Financial. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The company has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR as well as in other major cities such as Coimbatore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, the DRHP stated. The hospitality company has pioneered the concept of luxury boutique hotel in India under "THE PARK" brand.

The company is part of the Apeejay Surrendra group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The group's business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ONGC gets cracking at Panna-Mukta field; cost-saving measures reap dividends

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC has begun an exercise to shed excess cost at the Mumbai offshore oil and gas fields of Panna-Mukta whose control it regained after two and half decades and has already saved Rs 1 crore in the shippi...

French hardline union calls for more strikes to counter Macron's pension reform

French hardline union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France this month after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions. Macron said...

Maha: Farmers seek insurance cover for betel leaf cultivation

Distressed betel leaf farmers in Maharashtra have demanded crop insurance cover, claiming its cultivation has almost stopped due to significant financial risk. An official in the agriculture department on Wednesday admitted there was a decl...

'Rise of Skywalker' scribe defends film over giving less space to Kelly Marie Tran's character

Writer Chris Terrio, who wrote Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker with director JJ Abrams, has defended the film that has been facing criticism for sidelining actor Kelly Marie Trans character Rose Tico. The movie, which opened worldwide on De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020