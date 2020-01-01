Park Hotels files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 600 crore.

The amount to be raised through OFS comprises up to Rs 125.4 crore by promoter selling shareholder, up to Rs 354.9 crore by Apeejay Pvt Ltd, up to Rs 84.7 crore by Apeejay House Pvt Ltd and Rs 34.9 crore by investor selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed and for general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and JM Financial. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The company has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR as well as in other major cities such as Coimbatore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, the DRHP stated. The hospitality company has pioneered the concept of luxury boutique hotel in India under "THE PARK" brand.

The company is part of the Apeejay Surrendra group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The group's business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education.

