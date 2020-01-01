Left Menu
TKM reports 38 pc decline in total sales at 7,769 units in Dec

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:04 IST
  01-01-2020
TKM reports 38 pc decline in total sales at 7,769 units in Dec

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported 38 per cent decline in total sales at 7,769 units in December 2019. The company had sold 12,489 units in the same month previous year, TKM said in a statement.

Domestic sales in December 2019 stood at 6,544 units as compared to 11,836 units in the same month in 2018, down 45 per cent. Exports last month were at 1,225 units as compared to 653 units in December 2018, it added.

Domestic sales stood at 1,26,701 units in 2019 as compared to 1,51,480 units in 2018, down by 16.36 per cent, the company said. Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said: "We are happy that there has been a continued positive retail sales momentum despite the overall slowdown in the industry. We currently don't cater to the entire market with our products, although the segments we represent have shown de-growth of around 22 per cent, yet our de-growth as compared to the segment has been much lesser."

Commenting on 2020 outlook, he said "In the coming year, we would continue to sustain our volumes as 2019. Since we have leadership in the segments we operate in, we would grow at the same pace as the market growth." He said, the company will keep working towards introducing innovations and newer technologies in its models keeping in mind the changing needs of Indian customers.

