Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales rise 3 pc at 17,990 in Dec

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 3 percent increase in total tractor sales in December at 17,990 units. The company had sold 17,404 units of the tractor in December 2018, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 17,213 units last month as compared to 16,510 units in December 2018, a growth of 4 percent, it added. Exports were at 894 units as against 777 units in the same month previous year, down 13 percent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said, "tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra and Agri sector."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

