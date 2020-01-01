G Babita Rayudu takes charge as Sebi's executive director

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said G Babita Rayudu has taken charge as its executive director. Rayudu will handle legal affairs department, enforcement department and special enforcement cell, Sebi said in a press release.

Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator added. Apart from Rayudu, Sebi has eight other executive directors, the regulator's website showed.

