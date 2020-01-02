Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets lifted by China support and trade optimism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 13:08 IST
Asian markets lifted by China support and trade optimism

Asian markets started the new decade on the front foot, with most rallying out of the blocks Thursday on lingering trade optimism, while China's central bank announced fresh stimulus for the country's stuttering economy. The broad advances come as investors remain upbeat about the global outlook after Washington and Beijing eventually reached a trade agreement to ease tensions between the two, while Brexit uncertainty has essentially been removed.

However, geopolitical worries resurfaced following a warning from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests had ended, with talks with the US going nowhere. Shanghai and Hong Kong led gains after the People's Bank of China said it would lower the number of cash lenders must keep in reserve, freeing up more than USD 100 billion for loans to small businesses.

The move comes as leaders try to kickstart growth in the world's number two economy, which is running at its weakest for almost three decades. "We expect the PBoC to continue to ease policy through 2020, trying to ensure growth remains around that six percent target," Stephen Halmarick at Commonwealth Bank of Australia told Bloomberg TV.

"Easier monetary policy across Asia and the Pacific is a theme for this year as well." Shanghai and Hong Kong both added one percent, while Sydney gained 0.1 percent and Singapore put on 0.7 percent.

Taipei, Mumbai, and Bangkok also rose, though Manila and Jakarta retreated. Tokyo remains closed for the rest of the week. Dealers were also being supported by relief after Donald Trump said the mini China-US trade deal will be signed off in Washington on January 15, and he will later travel to Beijing for the next phase of talks.

The signing will smooth concerns that the pact could suffer a last-minute collapse, which has niggled some traders. Seoul was down one percent after Kim declared a self-imposed moratorium was no longer needed, raising the possibility that the North could soon resume missile launches or nuclear tests.

He added that "the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future", referring to the country by its official name. The announcement came after its end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief from the United States.

Lingering optimism continued to support oil prices, with signs of a pick-up in the global economy boosting hopes for demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India organises training programme for Afghan civil registration authority officials

As part of capacity-building efforts in Afghanistan, India has organized a training program for Afghan civil registration officials who also visited the UIDAI premises to study the Aadhaar initiative. The program for the Afghanistan Central...

Maha village grieves soldier killed in J-K encounter

A pall of gloom descended on Mundhe village in Maharashtras Satara district, following the death of Indian Army soldier Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmirs Nowshera sector...

Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here on a two-day visit. On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and others.Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes in the...

IHCL to manage Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur

Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday said it has added Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur to its collection of authentic palaces, which has now been renamed as Taj Fateh Prakash Palace. Fateh Prakash Palace was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020