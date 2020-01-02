Chandigarh University Gharuan creates history by lifting overall North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival Trophy for two years in a row

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Jan 02 (ANI/PRNewswire): Students of Chandigarh University Gharuan have once again proved their mettle by winning the overall trophy of the North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival consecutively for the second year. The 35th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival organized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) concluded yesterday at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar campus.

In addition, team Chandigarh University also bagged overall theatre championship and overall fine arts championship during the 35th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival. "We have bagged the overall trophy by winning first positions in the one-act play, skit, mime, group song western, on-the-spot-painting, clay-modeling, collage-making, poster-making, procession, on-the-spot-photography and second positions in mimicry, folk dance, western solo, and installation", said Dr RS Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

By winning the above positions, team Chandigarh University Gharuan won overall North Zone trophy and overall trophy of theatre & fine arts category while the host team of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar was declared the first runner up and Lovely Professional University (LPU) Phagwara were adjudged second runner-up in the 35th North Zone Inter-University. Aimed to promote the spirit of Indian theatre, literature art & culture among youth, these youth festivals are organized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) every year, where students from Universities all across India take part in various literary competitions.

The Inter-University Youth Festivals are categorized into four zones namely North, South, East & West Zone. While the North Zone comprises of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, and Himachal Pradesh and teams from more than 35 Universities participated this year in the 35th Inter-University North India edition of Youth Festival. Team of students comprising of Arunesh, Akash, Ankit, Yadhunandan, Ankita, Raghvendra, Sukant, Jaya and Saksham Singh won the first position in the one-act play competition.

The students presented the play showcasing the atrocities faced by women in society and how she fights to come out as a winner. The skit presented by CU students on the comedy theme 'Kya Mard ko bhi dard hota hai' won accolades amongst the audience and was adjudged first in the category.

Similarly, the mime enacted on the social issue of honour-killing by the CU students also won the first position. In total Chandigarh University team won 10 first positions in the one-act play, skit, mime, group song western, on-the-spot-painting, clay-modelling, collage-making, on-the-spot-photography, poster-making and cultural procession category of events while the university won four-second positions in mimicry, folk-tribal dance, western solo, and installation.

All the winning teams of Chandigarh University have qualified to participate in the National Level AIU, Youth Festival to be held from 1st February-5th February at Amity University, Noida. In the year 2018, team Chandigarh University had won the overall North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival Championship and finally went to become the overall first runner-up at All India Inter-University National Youth Festival beating teams from more than 60 universities.

Chandigarh University has become the first and youngest private university to win the trophy consecutively for the second year. In addition, team Chandigarh University has become the only university to bag the overall trophy in theatre consecutively for the fourth year. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.