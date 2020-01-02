Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks start 2020 with gains as China eases policy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bejing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:42 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks start 2020 with gains as China eases policy
Representative image

Stocks across emerging markets began the new year with gains after China's central bank eased monetary policy to prop up the country's slowing economy. Markets were also encouraged by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that Phase 1 of a trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

The People's Bank of China said it was reducing the cash banks must hold as reserves. The central bank has now cut reserve ratios eight times since early 2018 to give banks more money to lend, with economic growth slowing to its weakest pace in nearly 30 years. As trade tensions between the world's top two largest economies relaxed in December, demand for riskier assets grew.

The MSCI's index for emerging-market stocks finished 2019 with its biggest monthly rise since January. The index was up 0.5% on Thursday. "Even though the U.S.-China P1 trade deal is likely to be signed early this month, China has stepped in with additional liquidity measures to ensure the economy is given an adequate boost," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note.

Chinese shares jumped on the first trading day of the new decade. Currencies, on the other hand, traded in tight ranges. MSCI's index for emerging market currencies was flat.

Turkey's lira was weakened after Turkish manufacturing slowed for a third straight month in December. The South African rand gained against the dollar. The Hungarian forint, Polish zloty, and Romanian leu fell against the euro.

A business survey showed Polish manufacturing activity slipped again in December, but declines slowed in new orders and production, suggested it might improve in 2020. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt bans strikes by oil and gas sector employees under

The Assam government has bannedstrikes by employees of oil and gas sector in the state forsix months from December 31, 2019 under the ESMA, an officialrelease said on ThursdayStrikes by the officers, workmen, contract labourers,drivers and ...

Indian Army chief's remark of 'preemptively strike' right 'irresponsible': Pak FO

Pakistan has rejected Indias new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravanes statement that New Delhi reserves the right to preemptively strike across the Line of Control LoC, terming his remarks as irresponsible. In an exclusive interview to PTI...

Urdu poetry sarees to body positivity - the Passions and Interests that Lit Instagram This Year

Presenting the A-to-Z of Instagram in India, a cultural zeitgeist report New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India You may be on Instagram every day, but do you really know whats getting the communitys heart beating To showcase the dive...

UPDATE 2-Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul

Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a police spokeswoman told Reuters.She ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020