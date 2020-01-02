Left Menu
Yalochat Brings Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance an Innovative and Personalised HR Solution in India

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  02-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:43 IST

 Yalochat, an artificial intelligence-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps companies build personalised relationships at scale has partnered with Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance to implement a chat-based personalised HR solution to serve over 4,000 employees across India.

Through Yalochat's AI-powered CRM solution built atop the WhatsApp ecosystem, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance's employees can now have HR queries responded to and solved in real-time, thereby improving and increasing employee engagement and satisfaction. The solution allows for personalised responses to frequently asked questions or even specific HR related questions via the easiest to use and most preferred means of communication using a messaging application. 

Vikas Bansal, Chief Human Resource Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, "Our goal is to create an easy interaction platform with our employees, especially the ones working in our branches. We want to cut down the turnaround time and facilitate quick access to resolve their issues. Yalochat has helped us build strong AI capabilities on the most preferred communication medium currently, WhatsApp. We are certain it will help us meet our objective."

Nitin Sunder Mirchandani, CEO Yalochat India and SEA, said, "We are excited to have implemented the Yalochat solution for Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance to provide a personalised and improved experience to their employees to answer any questions they have quickly and with precision. In this increasingly digital world, it is essential to engage on a real-time basis and our solution enables that. We look forward to continue working with Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance to further implement innovative solutions, leveraging the power of AI."

The solution will allow employees to access HR information on the go, via a 24/7 helpdesk with short turnaround times. It also allows Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance to proactively share company-wide communications seamlessly. 

About Yalochat:

Yalochat is an artificial-intelligence-driven customer relationship management company that helps companies build relationships at scale using WhatsApp. Headquartered in San Francisco with a fast growing presence in the United States, Latin America, and Asia, Yalochat's platform powers messaging to help companies grow customer relationships with a high-degree of automation and personalization.

Media Contact:
Nidhi Kaushik
nidhi.kaushik@allisonpr.com
+91-9873634070
Allison+Partners

