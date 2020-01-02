Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex rallies 320 pts; Ultratech jumps 5 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:00 IST
Sensex rallies 320 pts; Ultratech jumps 5 pc

Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 320 points while the Nifty ended at its fresh lifetime high on Thursday, led by index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins as global markets logged robust gains. The 30-share BSE index ended 320.62 points, or 0.78 per cent, higher at 41,626.64. It hit an intra-day high of 41,649.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 99.70 points, or 0.82 per cent, up at 12,282.20 -- its all-time high. Ultratech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.37 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC and ITC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 0.89 per cent. Traders said domestic investors followed Asian equities which rallied on Chinese central bank's fresh stimulus for the country's slowing economy.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong spurted up to 1.25 per cent, while Seoul ended in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe also opened significantly higher.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 11 paise against the US dollar to 71.33 (intra-day). Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.42 per cent to USD 66.28 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

DoT to meet industry on Jan 6 on Budget-related issues; will 'support' cut in levies

The Department of Telecom will meet industry players and various associations on January 6 to discuss the Budget wishlist and outstanding issues of the sector which is confronted with thousands of crores in unpaid statutory dues and burgeon...

Bharat Bond ETF debuts at National Stock Exchange

The units of the ambitious Bharat Bond exchange traded fund ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management got listed at the National Stock Exchange NSE on Thursday. Last month, the ETF saw an over-subscription of 1.7 times, garnering Rs 12,000 c...

Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was appointed chancellor of Queens University Belfast on Thursday, taking up the mainly ceremonial role in Northern Ireland where the peace process was one of the greatest successes of her husb...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 mln in Q4 for bid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised 16.5 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign said on Thursday, well ahead of the nearly 10 million he collected in the third quarter. The total is expected to land him among the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020