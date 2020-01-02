Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL shares climb over 4 pc on strong Q3 steel production

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:23 IST
JSPL shares climb over 4 pc on strong Q3 steel production

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. At close of trade, the scrip was up 4.27 per cent to close at Rs 173.40 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 4.75 per cent to Rs 174.20.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.32 per cent to close at Rs 173.60. About 14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over two crore units exchanged hands on the NSE.

JSPL on Thursday said its domestic production of crude steel and related products for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.61 million tonnes (MT), up 22 per cent from the year-ago period. The company's crude steel output had stood at 1.32 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, JSPL said in a statement.

According to JSPL, this is the "highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products... as a result of strong and consistence performance across all locations, especially in Angul operations." PTI

SUM RUJ

RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...

UC Browser launches new version for increased mobile data saving

New Delhi India, Jan 2 ANINewsVoir UC Browser, worlds number one third-party mobile browser and a content platform, owned by UCWeb - a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has recently launched a new version that a...

Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 1,800 Cr project from Telangana

STL Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a data networks innovator, has bagged a Rs 1,800 crore project from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. T-Fiber to create a high speed rural broadband network. Supporting the vision to establish a Digital T...

Delhi's winter power demand touched all-time high on new year's day: Discom

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new years day, a discom spokesperson said. According to State Load Dispatch Centre SLDC, Delhi, the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020