JSPL shares climb over 4 pc on strong Q3 steel production

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. At close of trade, the scrip was up 4.27 per cent to close at Rs 173.40 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 4.75 per cent to Rs 174.20.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.32 per cent to close at Rs 173.60. About 14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over two crore units exchanged hands on the NSE.

JSPL on Thursday said its domestic production of crude steel and related products for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.61 million tonnes (MT), up 22 per cent from the year-ago period. The company's crude steel output had stood at 1.32 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, JSPL said in a statement.

According to JSPL, this is the "highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel and related products... as a result of strong and consistence performance across all locations, especially in Angul operations." PTI

