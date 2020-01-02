Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex gains by 321 points as Nifty closes near record high, Tata Motors top winner

Equities continued to rally on the second day of new calendar year with benchmark indices closing 0.8 per cent higher due to global gains and stellar performance domestically by infrastructure majors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:36 IST
Sensex gains by 321 points as Nifty closes near record high, Tata Motors top winner
Tata Motors closed 5 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 193.85. Image Credit: ANI

Equities continued to rally on the second day of new calendar year with benchmark indices closing 0.8 per cent higher due to global gains and stellar performance domestically by infrastructure majors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced a Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure project pipeline for the next five years, a move that is likely to help the country nearly double GDP's size to five trillion dollars by 2025.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 321 points up at 41,627 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 100 points at 12,283. Except for Nifty IT which wound up 0.03 per cent lower, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal shoring up by 2.68 per cent, bank by 1.04 per cent and realty by 0.92 per cent.

Among stocks, auto major Tata Motors gained by 5.1 per cent intraday to close at Rs 193.85 after global research firm Citi maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 200. The firm has a positive stance on JLR recovery while domestic commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle volumes remained weak in December. But the overall rally was led by infra-led stocks, especially metal majors. Tata Steel gained by 4.3 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent, Vedanta by 3.1 per cent and Hindalco by 2.4 per cent.

Aditya Birla-led UltraTech Cement and Grasim added gains of 4.2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively while engineering major Larsen & Toubro edged higher by 2.6 per cent. Private sector lender IndusInd Bank ticked up by 3.2 per cent. However, Eicher Motors fell by 2.3 per cent while Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla and Tata Consultancy Services closed in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth. Investors also cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies. In China, the Shanghai Composite index was 1.15 per cent higher but Seoul's Kospi began the year down by 1.02 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a national holiday.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that phase one of the trade deal with China will be signed on January 15 at the White House, though uncertainty surrounds details about the agreement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

UPDATE 1-Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

A deal between Austrias conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody for potentially dangerous immigrants, several Austrian media reported on Thursd...

Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF Academy.Calling it a proud moment, he s...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020