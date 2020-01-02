Cable TV operators shares end mixed after initial slump

Shares of broadcasting and cable TV operators closed on a mixed note on Thursday after falling in morning trade amid Trai's order that will enable users to access more channels at lower subscription price. Sun TV Network stock, which dropped 6.37 percent during the day, later recovered most of its losses and closed 1.25 percent lower on the BSE.

Shares of Den Networks closed down 0.11 percent. Dish TV India jumped 2.26 percent at close of trade and Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 0.45 percent.

All these scrips had fallen in the morning trade. In a bid to protect consumer interests, broadcast regulator Trai on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services.

Significantly, Trai capped the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels at Rs 160. The new rules are part of the changes the regulator has made to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective from March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.