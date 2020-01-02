TVS Motor shares fall over 2 pc on poor sales data

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Thursday fell over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 14.67 per cent decline in total sales for December 2019. The scrip went lower by 2.11 per cent to close at Rs 458.85 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.66 per cent to Rs 456.25.

On the NSE, the stock dipped 2 per cent to close at Rs 459.20. TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 14.67 per cent decline in total sales to 2,31,571 units for December 2019.

The company had sold 2,71,395 units in December 2018, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,15,619 units last month as against 2,58,709 units in December 2018, down 16.65 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

