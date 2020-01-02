Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court further remands Nirav Modi to appear on January 30

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:09 IST
UK court further remands Nirav Modi to appear on January 30
Diamond businessman Nirav Modi is wanted in PNB scam. Image Credit: ANI

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was further remanded in custody at a hearing on Thursday and asked to appear on January 30. Modi appeared for his regular 28-day "call-over" appearance from London's Wandsworth prison at Westminster Magistrates' Court. His extradition trial is scheduled for May 11 and is expected to last over five days.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram who was the judge on Thursday asked if there are any other issues to be discussed now. Modi, wearing a black, light grey and white sweatshirt and grey bottom, said no. The 48-year-old had moved yet another bail application last November with an "unprecedented" house arrest guarantee, akin to those imposed on terrorist suspects, as well as citing mental health issues from being behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March.

But the bail plea was turned down by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot over continued fears of witness intimidation and failure to surrender before the court for his extradition trial in May 2020. "The past is a prediction of what might happen in the future," Judge Arbuthnot had said at the time.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, said there is no further prospect of an appeal for bail in a higher court as the UK High Court has already turned down Modi's plea earlier this year. "You only get to go once and can't keep appealing over and over," a CPS spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, Modi must appear for "call-over" hearings at Westminster Magistrates' Court until the case management hearings for his extradition trial kick in over the coming weeks. The diamond merchant denies the charges of fraud and money laundering and his defense team, led by barrister Hugo Keith, has claimed that the Indian government has wrongly "blackened" Modi's name as a "world-class schemer".

Modi has been behind bars at Wandsworth, one of England's most overcrowded prisons, since his arrest on March 19 on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government. During subsequent hearings, the UK court has been told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

UPDATE 1-Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

A deal between Austrias conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody for potentially dangerous immigrants, several Austrian media reported on Thursd...

Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF Academy.Calling it a proud moment, he s...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020