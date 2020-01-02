Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI needs to be privatised; cooperation of employees important: Puri tells union representatives

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:02 IST
AI needs to be privatised; cooperation of employees important: Puri tells union representatives

The government has no option but to privatise Air India as it has around Rs 80,000-crore debt and needs cooperation of the employees for carrying out the privatisation process, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri is said to have told the airline unions on Thursday. At a meeting with some 13 Air India unions in Delhi, Puri also said that the government was trying to address the concerns of the employees regarding issues such as job protection post privatisation, a union representative said.

"The minister said that Air India has a debt of Rs 80,000 crore and no expert has solution to that. In this situation, privatisation is the only choice left for the government," one of the union representatives told PTI after the meeting, which lasted for an hour. He also said that Puri sought cooperation from all airline unions in carrying out the disinvestment process of the national carrier.

Last week, a senior Air India official said the airline might have to go out of business in the manner similar to the now-defunct Jet Airways if a new investor does not come on board by June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdoms next foreign minister, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Zayani replaces Khalid b...

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.A senior DMRC official said, There was a delay in services bet...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on ...

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative Karimnagar Telangana, Jan 2 PTI A four-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped and raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020