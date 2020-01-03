Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches free skincare treatment facility for unprivileged group

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Jan 03 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): Sakhiya Skin Clinic, one of the best skincare clinics in India, has launched free skin disease treatment facility for the unprivileged section of the society. This noble initiative of free treatment has been launched under the aegis of PJ Charitable Trust in memory of Parvatiben Jadavbhai Sakhiya and a free OPD will be held once in a week for the needy people.

"We have successfully treated thousands of people having skin diseases. With a view to supporting the unprivileged section of the society, PJ Sakhiya Charitable Trust was established in 2019 to pay tribute to Parvatiben Jadavbhai Sakhiya. The trust is actively involved in providing quality treatment to all the people who are facing skin related problems or diseases. We are having over 20 clinics in various cities of the country with well-qualified doctors and state of the art infrastructure and advanced machinery which ensures quality treatment for the patients. Apart from providing treatment PJ Sakhiya Charitable trust is focused on creating awareness on cleanliness and importance of personal care", said Dr Jagdish Sakhiya, Chief, Sakhiya Skin Clinic. "Our objective is to provide free of cost quality skincare treatment to the needy people of the society from qualified doctors and advance technology", he added.

