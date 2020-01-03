Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches free skincare treatment facility for unprivileged group

Sakhiya Skin Clinic, one of the best skincare clinics in India, has launched free skin disease treatment facility for the unprivileged section of the society.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:39 IST
Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches free skincare treatment facility for unprivileged group
Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches free skincare treatment facility for unprivileged group. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Jan 03 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): Sakhiya Skin Clinic, one of the best skincare clinics in India, has launched free skin disease treatment facility for the unprivileged section of the society. This noble initiative of free treatment has been launched under the aegis of PJ Charitable Trust in memory of Parvatiben Jadavbhai Sakhiya and a free OPD will be held once in a week for the needy people.

"We have successfully treated thousands of people having skin diseases. With a view to supporting the unprivileged section of the society, PJ Sakhiya Charitable Trust was established in 2019 to pay tribute to Parvatiben Jadavbhai Sakhiya. The trust is actively involved in providing quality treatment to all the people who are facing skin related problems or diseases. We are having over 20 clinics in various cities of the country with well-qualified doctors and state of the art infrastructure and advanced machinery which ensures quality treatment for the patients. Apart from providing treatment PJ Sakhiya Charitable trust is focused on creating awareness on cleanliness and importance of personal care", said Dr Jagdish Sakhiya, Chief, Sakhiya Skin Clinic. "Our objective is to provide free of cost quality skincare treatment to the needy people of the society from qualified doctors and advance technology", he added.

This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Electric cars rise to record 42.4% market share in Norway in 2019

The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9 last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival auto makers in 2020.Fully electric cars made up 42.4 of sales in th...

Avenging Soleimani responsibility of 'resistance' worldwide: Hezbollah

Beirut, Jan 3 AFP The leader of Lebanons Tehran-backed Hezbollah group called Friday for the death in a US strike of top Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani to be avenged. Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal ...

HSBC to stop weekend, overnight services at some Hong Kong ATMs after branches vandalised

HSBC will suspend overnight services at 19 ATM clusters in Hong Kong on weekends and public holidays, the bank said on Friday, two days after its branches and ATMs were targeted during anti-government protests. Hong Kong is the banks single...

UPDATE 1-Turkish operator says Ghosn used its jets illegally in escape from Japan

Turkish private aircraft operator MNG Jet said on Friday that its planes were used illegally in the escape from Japan of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding it had filed a criminal complaint.Ghosn has become an international fugitive after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020