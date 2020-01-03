Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCA says no illegality in conversion of Tata Sons into pvt co; NCLAT reserves order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:29 IST
MCA says no illegality in conversion of Tata Sons into pvt co; NCLAT reserves order

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday told the company law appellate court that it did not commit any illegality in granting permission to convert Tata Sons -- the holding company of the USD 110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate -- into a private company. The submission was made before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) during the course of hearing on a petition filed by Registrar of Companies (RoC) that seeks modifications in the tribunal's December 18, 2019 judgment reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, which reserved its order on the RoC's petition, said it will clarify that the December 18 judgment does not cast aspersions on the RoC and indicated that its order is likely to come on Monday next week. Last month, the NCLAT set aside the RoC decision allowing conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.

During the proceedings on Friday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said it was only discharging its duty and has not committed any illegality in the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to a private company. Director Prosecution, representing the MCA, informed the appellate tribunal that after amendment in 2015, there is no such requirement of any minimum prescribed share capital for the conversion of companies from the public to private ones.

"Nothing has been prescribed. There is no requirement. This has been done for ease of doing business," said the MCA official. The MCA also said that RoC Mumbai was "duty-bound" to change the status, over such a request and there was no hurry from its part in the conversion of Tata Sons from a public to a private company.

However, on this, the bench said, "Hurry was not from your part. It was from their own part (Tata). "Your help was in that... hurriedly changed with the board of directors" said the NCLAT.

Further, the appellate tribunal said the RoC cannot challenge its finding observations in the judgment before it. "You are challenging the finding observation (of December 18 judgment). You go and challenge it before the Supreme Court. Your action challenging is prejudicial," said the NCLAT.

The appellate tribunal also clearly told the MCA that it was not making any aspersions against the RoC. "We are not making any aspersions against you. These are our findings. We are not saying anything malafide against you. Your apprehensions are unfounded," said the NCLAT, "You can't ask for a change for just seeking a change".

Going a step further, the NCLAT also observed, "Your arguments seem that you are arguing for a company... You are arguing as a mouthpiece of a company. Don't plead like that". NCLAT Member (Judicial) Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, who was also part of the two-member bench, observed, "This is for the first time we are seeing that a director prosecution is acting like defense".

On December 18, the NCLAT directed the USD 110-billion Tata group to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons. Tata Sons and Ratan Tata have separately moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order.

In its order passed on December 18, NCLAT termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, as "illegal" following the October 2016 sacking of Mistry as Tata Sons' executive chairman. It had also directed the RoC to reverse Tata Sons' status from a 'private company' to a 'public company'. The appellate tribunal had also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons -- the principal holding company and promoter of Tata firms -- into a private company from a public one and had termed it as "illegal".

It had said the action taken by the RoC to allow the firm to become a private company was against the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and 'prejudicial' and 'oppressive' to the minority member (Mistry camp). In an urgent application, which was mentioned on December 23, RoC Mumbai had asked the appellate tribunal "to carry out requisite amendments" of its judgment "to correctly reflect the conduct of the RoC Mumbai as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act".

In its plea, the RoC, which functions under the MCA, sought to be impleaded as a party in the two petitions and deletion of the words "illegal" and "with the help of the RoC" used by the NCLAT in its judgment. Besides, it also urged the tribunal "to delete the aspersions made regarding any hurried help accorded by the RoC Mumbai to Tata Sons, except what was statutorily required" in para 181 of the order.

The RoC also said it has acted in "bonafide manner" in converting the status of Tata Sons as "there was no stay granted by this appellate tribunal on the operation of the judgment dated July 9, 2018, of Mumbai, NCLT, at the time when this intimation was filed by Tata Sons Ltd". Months after Mistry was sacked, Tata Sons received its shareholders' nod in September 2017, to convert itself into a private limited company from a public limited company, thereby absolving it of the need to take shareholder consent in taking crucial decisions, which could be passed with just the board's approval.

Tata Sons was initially a 'private company', but after insertion of Section 43A (1A) in the Companies Act, 1956, on the basis of average annual turnover, it assumed the character of a deemed 'public company' with effect from February 1, 1975, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Govt signs MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale in AI field

Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale MEC College of Engineering, Hyderabad, signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence AI on the 2nd of January 2020.As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill develop...

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Irans supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm after its commander was killed Friday in a US strike on Baghdad airport.Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem...

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

UPDATE 1-Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020