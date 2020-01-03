Birlasoft CFO Rajeev Gupta resigns

IT firm Birlasoft on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Gupta has tendered his resignation and will be relieved of his duties at the end of March. "...Rajeev Gupta - CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation dated January 3, 2020 and he will be relieved from the duties effective March 31, 2020," Birlasoft said in a BSE filing.

It, however, did not specify any reasons for Gupta's resignation. "The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course," the filing said.

