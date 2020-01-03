Left Menu
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.23 pc in Jan-Nov 2019

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:00 IST
India is gaining popularity among overseas travellers as foreign tourist arrivals grew by 3.23 per cent to 96,69,633 during January-November 2019, the tourism ministry said on Friday. As many as 93,66,478 overseas travellers had arrived in January-November 2018, the ministry said in a statement.

India's rank in Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) of the World Economic Forum has moved to 34th rank in 2019 from 65th in 2013. Last year, the ministry has taken several steps like opening 120 new peaks for mountaineering, reducing e–visa fees and GST rates on hotel room bookings, among others, to boost inbound tourism.

The government reduced GST on hotel rooms with tariffs of Rs 1,001-7,500/ per night to 12 per cent, while those above Rs 7,501 bracket to 18 per cent. Meanwhile, during the first 11 month of calender year of 2019, 25,51,211 tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as against 20,61,511 during January-November 2018, registering a growth of 23.8 per cent, according to an official data.

Similarly, foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) during the January- November 2019, grew by 7.4 per cent to Rs 1,88,364 crore compared to Rs 1,75,407 crore in the same period previous year. Further, the government sanctioned 77 projects for development of thematic circuits for an amount of Rs 6,035.70 crore till date under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The ministry also said that integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations is being undertaken under the 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) Scheme. A total number of 28 projects have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 840.02 crore under this scheme.

The government also opened more than 120 mountain peaks for mountaineering and trekking, that will help in promoting adventure tourism in the country, the statement said.

