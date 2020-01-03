Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's crisis needs $20 bln-$25 bln bailout, former minister says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:29 IST
Lebanon's crisis needs $20 bln-$25 bln bailout, former minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Torange.biz

Lebanon needs a $20 billion-$25 billion bailouts including International Monetary Fund support to emerging from its financial crisis, former economy minister Nasser Saidi told Reuters on Friday.

Lebanon's crisis has shattered confidence in its banking system and raised investors' concerns that a default could loom for one of the world's most indebted countries, with a $1.2 billion Eurobond due in March. Lebanon's politicians have failed to come up with a rescue plan since Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri quit in October after protests over state corruption.

Depositors and investors say they have been kept in the dark about the country's dire financial situation. President Michel Aoun said on Friday that he hoped a new government would be formed next week. But analysts say the cabinet to be led by Hassan Diab may struggle to win international support because he was nominated by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies.

Saidi said time was running short, and that $11 billion in previously pledged support from foreign donors was now roughly half of what was needed to mount a recovery. "The danger of the current situation is we're approaching economic collapse that can potentially reduce GDP (for 2020) by 10%," Saidi said in an interview.

Economists have said 2020 is likely to register Lebanon's first economic contraction in 20 years, with some saying GDP will contract by 2%. Others have predicted a long depression unseen since independence from France in 1943 or during the 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanese companies have laid-off workers and business has ground to a halt. A hard currency crunch has prompted banks to restrict access to dollars and the Lebanese pound trades a third weaker on the parallel market, driving up prices. "Our policymakers are not willing to recognize the depth of the problems we have ... They need the courage to tell the Lebanese population that difficult times are coming," said Saidi.

Credit rating agencies have downgraded Lebanon's sovereign rating and the ratings of its commercial banks on fears of default. Saidi said a $20-$25 billion packages could guarantee payment on some of the country's public debt, enabling it to restructure in a way that would extend maturities and reduce interest rates.

Saidi said that would need support from the IMF, World Bank, and Western and Gulf states. Hariri last month discussed the possibility of technical assistance from the IMF and World Bank, but there has been no public mention of a financial package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute

The Nepal National Assembly has unanimously asked the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. A resolution proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party chief whip ...

Soccer-Chelsea won't let Giroud leave without replacement - Morris

Chelsea will only allow striker Olivier Giroud to leave in the January transfer window if they can sign the right replacement for the Frenchman, assistant coach Jody Morris said on Friday. Giroud, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January ...

Those responsible for serving notices on dead, elderly will face action: Firozabad police

The district police here on Friday said that those responsible for sending out notices to a dead man and elderly people over violent anti-CAA protests will be punished. After violent protests on December 20, Firozabad police sent out notice...

NPP tells its members not to speak on CAA without permission

Meghalayas ruling National Peoples Party has issued a diktat to its members not to make any official comment on the political and social impact of the Citizenship Amendment law without the permission of the top party leadership, a senior NP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020