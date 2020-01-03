Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Middle East tensions; oil surge hits airline stocks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:54 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Middle East tensions; oil surge hits airline stocks

European shares slipped from near record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander increased Middle East tensions and spurred moves out of risk assets, while an oil price surge hammered airline stocks. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, architect of the country's spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in the air strike at Baghdad airport.

Leaders from many other countries urged restraint. But Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index said: "As such, chances that a further escalation of tensions with Washington can be avoided, appear to be low." The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, with German shares having their worst day in a month as Lufthansa slumped 6.5%.

Along with losses in airlines Air France and EasyJet Europe's travel and leisure sector shed 1.6%, on fuel price concerns as oil jumped more than 3%. The jump in oil prices lifted the regional energy sector index to seven week highs which tied in with a weaker pound to help London's FTSE buck the trend.

"Even if we hear nothing over the weekend the events have shown that this is a complex geopolitical situation and the ongoing uncertainty will have to be dealt with for a while," said Ingo Schachel, head of equity research at Commerzbank. Global financial markets had started the new decade on a high note on improving U.S.-China trade relations, further monetary easing in China and a brightening economic outlook.

But data on Friday showed unemployment Germany rose more than expected in December, while U.S. manufacturing for the same period saw a bigger-than-expected dip. Friday's moves tipped an otherwise flat week for Europe into red.

In corporate news, tobacco companies Match and British American Tobacco rose to the top of the STOXX 600 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration exempted menthol and tobacco from a list of popular e-cigarette flavours that it had banned under new guidelines. Cellnex Telecom SA rose 2.3% after agreeing to buy Portuguese telecommunication tower operator OMTEL for around 800 million euros ($894 million).

Trading for the first time this year, Swiss stocks, rose 0.8% after a near 26% rise last year as a investors bought into consumer goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

Normal operations on Grey Line of Delhi Metro were affected for a brief while on Friday, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC tweeted that there was delay in services between Najafgarh and Dwarka.After some time, the metro ...

26-yr-old woman killed; FIR against in-laws

An FIR has been registered against the in-laws of a 26-year-old woman who was found hanging with a rope at her house in Radhey Shyam colony of Tronica city here, police said on Friday. The father of the deceased woman, Priya, had filed a po...

Here's Shoojit Sircar's cryptic take on Faiz controversy

After the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had a cryptic take on the burning controv...

Soccer-Alguacil extends contract with Sociedad

Real Sociedad have handed coach Imanol Alguacil a one-year contract extension as a reward for transforming the team from a side fighting relegation to one with serious ambitions of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.Alguacil had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020