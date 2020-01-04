Mexico says digital platforms have til July 1 to comply with new tax obligations

Mexico's finance ministry said on Friday that digital platforms have until July 1 to start complying with new tax obligations, part of the government's strategy to increase the overall tax take.

The measures will "facilitate compliance with existing taxes, through a mechanism in which the platforms contribute to the tax authority by withholding taxes, and do not contemplate new taxes or an increase in current tax rates," the ministry said.

