VMate s New Year Campaign with Sunny Leone Reaches to Over 2 million Users

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 13:04 IST
VMate s New Year Campaign with Sunny Leone Reaches to Over 2 million Users
File Photo Image Credit:

The VMate's #SunnyKaNewYearCall is growing stronger day by day and even after robust participation in the campaign, new users are still joining in large numbers in a bid to win a date with Sunny Leone. Creating videos with hilarious memes, funny expressions, macho attitude, ravishing style and many more have taken the whole experience a notch higher for both creators and users.

VMate, a short video trending platform which collaborated with Sunny Leone to introduce a first-of-a-kind interactive video sticker for Indian users to celebrate the New year. As a big surprise to the fans of Sunny as well as VMate users, #SunnyKaNewYearCall campaign went viral instantly and to date, more than 55,000 videos have been created.

bit.ly/2Qkewnv

Furthermore, over 1.5 million social media users are talking about the campaign and top YouTubers such as Ashish Chanchlani, RVJC media, and Funchal, etc. are even making creative videos on their channel, generating more curiosity around the whole event and making the campaign an instant hit amongst online users.

According to Ms. Nisha Pokhriyal, Associate Director, VMate said, "The response has been phenomenal, the videos around the campaign getting viral and trending on social media platforms is already a proof of the acceptability of the campaign in the masses. This is definitely very inspiring for our team to bring out the best of campaigns for our users."

With the innovative interactive video sticker, VMate has risen the bar and has successfully democratized the advanced technique of video making and editing. Once a user selects the Sunny Leone call sticker, it will appear as if Sunny is video calling the user. The sticker takes all over the video screen and mimics the video calling feature in smartphones wherein Sunny is talking to the user from her home. Sunny can be seen sharing her plight with the user about having no one on New Year's Eve for celebrations. As the call proceeds, the users can ask Sunny to join him/her to celebrate and welcome 2020 by making a few dances moves together on the video call.

Many people have taken screenshots of their video call with Sunny to generate curiosity among their friends and network. In fact, some users have creatively used the sticker to go beyond the format of video sticker, making it more entertaining and funnier. Let us take a look at some of the videos that are winning hearts on the internet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

