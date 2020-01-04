Likee's charity campaign Killthechill creates high impact

New Delhi [India] Jan 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has been at the forefront in developing campaigns that bring together a large number of youths, creating an unforgettable impact. By continuing this tradition in 2020, Likee's #Killthechill campaign has been gaining tremendous momentum, and a large number of people are coming together to help provide aid to the underprivileged in fighting the chilly winters of Northern India.

One of the Likeers Avnish Singh, under the #Likeedream initiative, leveraged this opportunity to fulfill his dream of reaching out to hundreds of people sleeping on roads without quilts. For his efforts, Likee team has also awarded him with the "Warmest Heart Award". Avnish Singh hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Gurugram, Haryana for more than three years to build his career. Amazed by how so many people living on the streets lose their lives to the chilly winters of Delhi/NCR winters, Avnish decided to take some action.

On an individual level, he has been helping as many people as he can by providing them with warm quilts. As an avid Likee user, Avnish came across Likee #Killthechill campaign and instantly responded to the same. He has taken his work to the next level with Likee, and his video of the kind gesture is winning everyone's heart on the internet. Avnish is joined by his friends who gather the quilts and gift them to the people living or sleeping on the streets. Many small children and others under poverty are often surprised by Avnish and his friends' kindness. For them, the group members are like Messiahs who appear from nowhere to give them comfort.

With help from Likee platform, Avnish has been able to amplify his message of kindness and hopes that more people will get inspired by him and the #Killthechill campaign to help the distressed section of the society. The campaign #Killthechill couldn't have come at a better time, given the chilly weather conditions in North India. By participating in the campaign, Likeers can contribute to society and spread warmth.

#Likeedreams has been inspired by the government's Skill India campaign. #Likeedreams plans to reach out to select talented users and train them in professional video making skills, as well as record Likers' dreams and intend to help more people to achieve their dreams. Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

