Left Menu
Development News Edition

International cooperation needed to tackle climate change, financial crises: Maskin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 14:59 IST
International cooperation needed to tackle climate change, financial crises: Maskin
Representative Image

The major global challenges of climate change and financial crises can be solved only if countries agree to cooperate with each other and resist isolationism, economist and Nobel laureate Eric Stark Maskin said on Saturday. However, he added that global collaboration will not be easy as more and more nations turn inward-looking.

"We can try to come together globally and devise an international treaty. Countries may be willing to sign an international treaty in which they promise to reduce their carbon emissions to a safe level," Maskin said at an event here while explaining the 'mechanism design' problems facing the world today. He said solving climate change is not so easy because every country, though delighted if other nations reduce their carbon emissions, is reluctant to make those reductions itself as it is economically painful.

To reduce carbon emissions, countries must take steps like using new technology, which is expensive, as well as shutting down old factories, which will have a negative impact on their economies, he added. Another big mechanism design problem is how to stop financial crises, said Maskin, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics in 2007.

"About 10 years ago, there was an enormous financial crisis, the biggest one since the 1930s. And this led to a global recession. In some ways, we still haven't recovered from it. I think stopping financial crises is as much a political problem as it is a technical problem," he said. "I think the fact that we are becoming more national in our orientation, rather than international, is a worrying trend," Maskin noted.

International problems like climate change and financial crises can be solved only through international cooperation and not countries turning inward-looking, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne hits record heights in 'special' summer

Steve Smith has set some pretty lofty standards for Australian batting in recent years but Marnus Labuschagnes exploits in the five home tests this season now bear comparison, especially after he broke a 67-year-old scoring record on Saturd...

Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan. The protesters, with placards in their hands, rais...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in En...

Om Birla to address Haryana Assembly on Jan 22

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the training session of MLAs in Haryana Assembly on January 22. The upcoming session of Haryana Assembly will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 22, informed Chief Ministers Office.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020