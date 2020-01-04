Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers allegedly manhandle Air India cabin crew, threaten to break cockpit door on Delhi-Mumbai flight

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:20 IST
Passengers allegedly manhandle Air India cabin crew, threaten to break cockpit door on Delhi-Mumbai flight
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Unruly passengers allegedly manhandled cabin crew members and threatened to break open the cockpit door of Air India's Boeing 747 aircraft after their Delhi-Mumbai flight on Thursday was delayed due to a technical problem, according to an airline official. "The AI865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out," an airline official told PTI.

"One male passenger even said that he will break open the cockpit door if the pilots didn't come out," the official said, adding the situation inside the plane "went from bad to worse". According to the official, a female passenger allegedly even manhandled a cabin crew member, grabbing her arm in order to open the main exit gate quickly.

Air India spokesperson said the operating crew has been asked to submit a detailed report on the reported misbehavior by some passengers. "The flight AI 865 of 2nd January was considerably delayed due to technical reasons. Air India management has asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehavior by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report," the spokesperson said.

An official of aviation regulator DGCA said that they have asked Air India to take action against the "unruly behavior" of passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...

Irfan Pathan says good bye to cricket to embark on 'new journey'

All-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential. The 35-year-olds retirement was on expected lines, considering he ...

Man held with gold bars at Delhi airport

An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh has been apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said on Saturday. Mohammed Asif Hussain Shah was intercepted in the international a...

Hundreds protest near Pak High Commission against mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Hundreds of people thronged the streets leading to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhis Chanakyapuri on Saturday and protested against the mob attack and stone-pelting on devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020