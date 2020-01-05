Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers fresh case in coal scam pertaining to 1998 allotment of Kilhoni block

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:07 IST
CBI registers fresh case in coal scam pertaining to 1998 allotment of Kilhoni block

The CBI has registered a fresh case in coal scam in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of Kilhoni block in Maharashtra to Nippon Denro Ispat Limited in 1998, officials said on Sunday. In its FIR, the agency has said the case of allocation of Kilhoni coal block to NDIL was discussed in the 13th meeting of Screening Committee on August 24, 1998 where clearance was given, the CBI FIR said.

The committee also directed Coal Indian Limited to include Kilhoni block in the list of blocks to be offered for captive mining, it said. Kilhoni was not in the list of identified coal blocks for captive mining and the apex committee of CIL did not agree for allocation of this block to NDIL, it alleged.

"The 12th Screening Committee had not agreed for allocation of Kilhoni Block, Maharashtra to NDIL even then 13th SC allocated it to NDIL even though the block was included in the list of blocks for captive mining," it alleged. After conducting a seven-year long preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks during the period 1993-2005 on the complaint of then Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, the agency has registered the FIR against NDIL.

"The...information discloses that Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd along with unidentified public servants in a criminal conspiracy cheated the Government of India and committed offences punishable under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and...Prevention of Corruption Act," the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

'Cleanest city' Indore earns Rs 4 cr annually through waste

Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city in the country three times in a row, has been earning about Rs four crore annually by putting garbage to good use, an official said on Sunday. A private company has invested Rs 30 crore und...

Cricket-Canterbury's Carter enters record books with six sixes in an over

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash Twenty20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner...

Bikaner hospital records 162 infant deaths in December

A government-run hospital in Bikaner saw the death of at least 162 children, higher than the number of deaths in Kotas JK Lon Hospital in December. In December, we received 2,219 children from different hospitals out of which 162 children d...

Anahat Singh reaches final of British Junior Open

Indias Anahat Singh made the final in the U-13 girls category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal here on Sunday. One more Indian could make the final here and that is Veer Chotrani in the U-19 boy category ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020