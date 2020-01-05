EESL installs over 1.03 cr smart LED street lights in country so far

Over 1.03 crore smart LED street lights have been installed till date, which led to an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Sunday said. These lights have been installed under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), which is being implemented by state-owned EESL -- a joint venture of PSUs under the Power Ministry.

"Under the SLNP programme, over 1.03 crore smart LED streetlights have been installed till date, enabling an estimated energy savings of 6.97 billion kWh per year with an avoided peak demand of 1,161 MW," EESL said in a statement. LED street lights have been installed in various states across the country, helping generate approximately 13,000 jobs to support government's Make in India initiative.

Through the government's zero subsidy Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) initiative, over 36.13 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across India. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 46.92 billion kWh per year, avoided peak demand of 9,394 MW.

"Five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the energy efficiency revolution in India by launching UJALA & Street Lighting National Programme. Energy efficiency is vital for India's efforts in mitigating climate change and achieving a sustainable future," EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said.

