Goyal condemns JNU violence

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday condemned the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence and said once the facts come out after the probe, appropriate action will be taken in the matter. "I think it is time that all of us, including friends from media, would show restraint both in reporting and in sensationalising these things. It was a very unfortunate incident," he told reporters here.

The commerce minister said an inquiry has been ordered and "I am confident that once the facts come out, appropriate and severest action will be taken in the matter". Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

