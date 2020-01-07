New global shipping rules to benefit human health and environment

A new global shipping regulation to benefit both human health and the environment came into effect on the first day of this year.

The new rules substantially reduce harmful sulfur oxide emissions, from ships' fuel oil, lowering the global upper limit from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

The new limit is part of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, a key environmental treaty under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) – the UN specialized agency responsible for developing and adopting standards for preventing pollution from ships, as well as shipping safety and efficiency, and maritime security.

"IMO 2020", as it is called, mandatorily limits all ships operating outside certain designated Emission Control Areas, where the limit is already 0.1 percent.

The new limit will mean a 77 percent drop in overall sulfur emissions from ships that should yield reductions in stroke, asthma, lung cancer, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.

Cutting the emissions will also help prevent acid rain and ocean acidification, benefitting crops, forests and aquatic species.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.