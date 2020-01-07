Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamad International Airport Marked A Record Number of Passengers in 2019 With 38.78 Million Passengers Served

  • PTI
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:41 IST
Hamad International Airport Marked A Record Number of Passengers in 2019 With 38.78 Million Passengers Served

Qatar's Gateway achieved 12.44% increase in passenger numbers in 2019 compared to previous year

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced that it has served a record 38,786,422 passengers in 2019, which is the most number of passengers it has served since the start of its operations in 2014, making 2019 HIA's most successful year yet. This also shows a year-on-year growth of 12.44% compared to passenger numbers in 2018.

Eight new passenger destinations were added to HIA's global network in 2019 which were Davao- Philippines, Rabat- Morocco, Izmir-Turkey, Gaborone- Botswana, Langkawi- Malaysia, Mogadishu- Somalia, Malta and Lisbon- Portugal. Three new cargo destinations were also added to HIA's network which are namely Istanbul, New York and Almaty.

Fifteen airlines operating at HIA increased their weekly flight frequencies including Kuwait Airways, Salam Air, Philippine Airlines and Oman Air. HIA also welcomed two new airline partners, Air India and Tarco Aviation. This led to HIA handling 232,917 aircraft movements in 2019, which is 5.57% more than the previous year.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport stated: "2019 has been a spectacular year for HIA, having broken our record for the most number of passengers ever served since commencing our operations. Looking ahead, we're focused on increasing our operational capacity through our major airport expansion project which is a vital part of the airports rapid growth and the country's preparations to host the 2022 World Cup and beyond."

HIA announced its multi-phased airport expansion plan in 2019. Phase A of the expansion is set to comprise of a central concourse linking concourses D and E and will increase the airport's capacity to more than 53 million passengers annually by 2022. Phase B, which will be completed after 2022, will extend concourses D and E to further enhance the airport's capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually. The expansion project will also feature a 10,000 sqm indoor tropical garden, a 268 sqm water feature, 11,720 sqm of landscaped retail and F&B space and 9,000 sqm of world-class Al Mourjan lounge.

HIA also introduced innovative solutions in 2019 to achieve operational excellence and enhanced passenger experience in the terminal. The airport implemented advanced software solutions for passenger forecasting and queue measurement which provides real time passenger traffic forecasting as well as calculating waiting times and throughputs which are visualized on a live dashboard, allowing the airport to keep waiting times in check. The software has enabled the operational staff to be proactive and stay agile in the terminal's dynamic environment.

Along with HIA's self-check-in and self-bag-drop kiosks, which was introduced in the terminal to provide passengers with a faster and smoother check in process, HIA recently introduced ten automated security gates at the pre-immigration area, so passengers can scan their own boarding cards and proceed to immigration, providing passengers with a truly autonomous travel experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062127/Hamad_International_Airport.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Serena powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020

Auckland, Jan 7 AFP Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight-sets victory at the Auckland WTA Classic on Tuesday. With an eye on the Australi...

Muslims should unite after Iran commander's killing - Malaysian PM

Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday after describing the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral.The worlds o...

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

Sydney, Jan 7 AFP Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organisers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the stops to protect the health and safety of players. With the opening major ...

US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

Seoul, Jan 7 AP The US strike that killed Irans top military commander may have had an indirect casualty a diplomatic solution to denuclearizing North Korea. Experts say the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran will diminish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020