The Fourth Edition of Godrej L Affaire all set to Take Place in February 2020

MUMBAI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is back with its much awaited fourth edition. With the theme of 'Aarambh' or New Beginnings, L'Affaire is all set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Through 'Aarambh', Godrej L'Affaire aims to bring forth India's unparalled bequest and affluent culture that will inspire future lifestyle experiences.

Conceptualized as a one-day soirée, Godrej L'Affaire will showcase a mix of ideas and concepts around food, travel, fashion, art, music and design. Masterclasses, engaging conversations, fashion shows, musical performances and an immersive experience with lifestyle brands is what Godrej L'Affaire will deliver in its fourth year. Keeping the environment at the heart of its activities, Godrej L'Affaire will prioritize sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Speaking about the theme of Godrej L'Affaire, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, "Godrej L'Affaire promises to capture rich experiences of a progressive lifestyle aspired by today's urbanites across age groups. We are curating the upcoming edition around the theme of 'Aarambh' to signify how India's rich culture can be adapted in the pursuit of modern day living. Over the years, Godrej L'Affaire has established itself as a premium platform in the space of luxury and lifestyle. The fourth edition, too, will redefine lifestyle trends of tomorrow that patrons could follow."

Vikhroli has always been at the heart of the Godrej Group's history. Thus, the fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire will be held at The Trees, Vikhroli - a space that redefines luxury living and lifestyle. This flagship project by the Godrej Group is beautifully set amidst a fine blend of green and a thriving urban metropolis. Vikhroli offers a natural oasis that testifies that urban life and natural beauty can co-exist in perfect harmony making it a perfect setting for Godrej L'Affaire 2020.

The third edition of Godrej L'Affaire, which took place in February, 2019, was a tremendous success, attended by over 700 people. Among the speakers, participants and presenters were renowned fashion designer-film director Vikram Phadnis; Masterchef Sarah Todd; celebrity chef Saransh Goila; author Kiran Manral; ace photographers Jatin Kampani, Joseph Radhik and Joshua Kartik; actor & model Shibani Dandekar; top models Carol Gracias & Aanchal Kumar; renowned mixologist Dimi Lezinska; and radio host and producer Hrishikesh Kannan to name a few.

The exciting line-up for the upcoming edition of Godrej L'Affaire will be announced mid-January. Embarking on a memorable journey once again, Godrej L'Affaire will offer people a chance to be part of a grand celebration of food, travel, art, design, fashion and music. Thus, showcasing 'The Future of Lifestyle'.

About Godrej Group

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few businesses, before he struck gold with the locks business that you know today. One of India's most trusted brands, with revenues of USD 4.5 billion, Godrej enjoys the patronage of over 600 million Indians across our consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agri and many other businesses. You think of Godrej as such an integral part of India that you may be surprised to know that over 25 per cent of our business is done overseas.

