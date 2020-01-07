Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquidation process: Secured creditor cannot sell assets to entities ineligible for insolvency plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:14 IST
Liquidation process: Secured creditor cannot sell assets to entities ineligible for insolvency plan

A secured creditor cannot sell assets of a company undergoing liquidation process to any person barred from submitting an insolvency resolution plan, as per a new amendment made to the norms by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Besides, a secured creditor will have to contribute its share towards insolvency resolution and liquidation process costs and workmen's dues within 90 days of the liquidation commencement date, an official release said on Tuesday.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides for time-bound and market-linked resolution process for stressed corporates. In case the resolution process does not materialise, then the entity goes for liquidation. The release said the IBBI has notified changes to the liquidation process regulations with effect from January 6. The amendment also provides a process for a stakeholder to seek withdrawal from the corporate liquidation account.

"The amendment clarifies that a person, who is not eligible under the code to submit a resolution plan for insolvency resolution of the corporate debtor, shall not be a party in any manner to a compromise or arrangement of the corporate debtor under section 230 of the Companies Act, 2013," it said. Further, a secured creditor cannot sell or transfer an asset, which is subject to security interest, to any person who is not eligible under the code to submit a resolution plan for insolvency resolution of the corporate debtor.

"The amendment provides that a secured creditor, who proceeds to realise its security interest, shall contribute its share of the insolvency resolution process cost, liquidation process cost and workmen's dues, within 90 days of the liquidation commencement date," the release said. Also, the secured creditor has to pay excess of realised value of the asset, which is subject to security interest, over the amount of its claims admitted, within 180 days of the liquidation commencement date.

According to the release, where the secured creditor fails to pay such amounts to the liquidator within 90 days or 180 days, as the case may be, the asset should become part of the Liquidation Estate. Among others, the amendment provides that a liquidator should deposit the amount of unclaimed dividends and undistributed proceeds in a liquidation process along with any income earned thereon into the corporate liquidation account before an application for dissolution is submitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IBBI

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England opener Burns to miss Sri Lanka tour

England opener Rory Burns will be out of action for up to four months after ankle surgery and will miss the two-test tour of Sri Lanka in March, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Tuesday. Burns was injured on Thursday while pl...

EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India's sale approved by Group of Ministers

A Group of Ministers GoM headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest EoI as well as the share purchase agreement for Air Indias privatisation, a senior government official said. The EoI and the sha...

BRIEF-French petrol stations operate normally despite strikes - minister

Total SA FRENCH ENERGY MINISTER SAYS THAT THE SUPPLY OF FUEL TO PETROL STATIONS IN FRANCE CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS PER NORMAL Further company coverage Paris newsroom, paris.equitiesthomsonreuters.com email 33 1 4949 5452...

UPDATE 1-Dark drama "Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Joker, an origins story of the villainous comic book character, led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at Britains top movie honours. Netflix film The Irishman, a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020