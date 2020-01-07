Refined soya oil futures gain on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose 1.01 per cent to Rs 923.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for January delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 923.2 per 10 kg in 24,190 lots.

Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for February delivery edged up by Rs 7, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 921 per 10 kg in 51,460 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.